Analysts Set Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Price Target at $24.95

Shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.95.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE:CURB opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.64. Curbline Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35.
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
