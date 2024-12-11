Analysts Set PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Target Price at $173.40

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get PDD alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PDD

PDD Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of PDD

Shares of PDD stock opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. PDD has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 5.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 6.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

(Get Free Report

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.