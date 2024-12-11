Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sprinklr (CXM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM) recently:

12/11/2024 – Sprinklr had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Sprinklr had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Sprinklr had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $7.70 to $8.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Sprinklr had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $8.00 to $9.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Sprinklr had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Sprinklr had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Sprinklr had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock.

11/19/2024 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.70 price target on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Sprinklr was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating.

11/12/2024 – Sprinklr was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.31. 1,342,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,006. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.

Get Sprinklr Inc alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,124.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 376,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,455.86. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 22,738 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $178,038.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 748,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,027.94. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,596 shares of company stock valued at $536,275 over the last three months. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.