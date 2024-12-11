Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sprinklr (CXM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM) recently:
- 12/11/2024 – Sprinklr had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/5/2024 – Sprinklr had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2024 – Sprinklr had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $7.70 to $8.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2024 – Sprinklr had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $8.00 to $9.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2024 – Sprinklr had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/5/2024 – Sprinklr had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2024 – Sprinklr had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock.
- 11/19/2024 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.70 price target on the stock.
- 11/18/2024 – Sprinklr was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating.
- 11/12/2024 – Sprinklr was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
CXM traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.31. 1,342,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,006. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.
Insider Transactions at Sprinklr
In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,124.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 376,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,455.86. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 22,738 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $178,038.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 748,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,027.94. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,596 shares of company stock valued at $536,275 over the last three months. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
