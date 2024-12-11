Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Ryan Berry Sells 5,443 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Berry sold 5,443 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $980,502.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,633,467.94. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Ryan Berry sold 1,671 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $292,425.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Ryan Berry sold 18,329 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $3,210,874.22.

On Thursday, October 17th, Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $6,719,600.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Ryan Berry sold 20,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $3,201,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,855,250.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Ryan Berry sold 1 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $144.01.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $176.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.74. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $110.41 and a 1 year high of $180.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Ares Management

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.