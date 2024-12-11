Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,230 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,230 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
IUSB stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $47.44.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
