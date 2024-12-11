Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 649 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.22% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of TYG stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.