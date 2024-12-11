Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Has $695,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,552 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,261 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,782.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 933,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 922,558 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,550,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after buying an additional 499,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 393,674 shares during the period.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.5083 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

