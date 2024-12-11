Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Has $8.58 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2,392.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,989 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 2.4% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $214.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.64. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $216.80. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.