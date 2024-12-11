Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Sells 28 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $554.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $539.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.85. The company has a market capitalization of $502.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $559.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

