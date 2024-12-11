Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the November 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Athena Gold Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of Athena Gold stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 155,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,267. Athena Gold has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Athena Gold alerts:

About Athena Gold

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.