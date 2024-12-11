Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the November 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Athena Gold Trading Down 9.3 %
Shares of Athena Gold stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 155,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,267. Athena Gold has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About Athena Gold
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Athena Gold
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.