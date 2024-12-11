Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of ATLCL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. 6,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,164. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $24.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

