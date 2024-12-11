Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.61. 205,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,563,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Auddia Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

About Auddia

(Get Free Report)

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.