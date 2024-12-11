B. Riley Comments on Zumiez’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a report released on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $21.42 on Monday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $410.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 83.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,589 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 69.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zumiez news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $71,733.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,793.70. This represents a 17.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

