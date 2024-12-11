B. Riley Predicts Higher Earnings for Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compass Diversified in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Compass Diversified’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 1.1 %

CODI opened at $23.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $582.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.68 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.87 per share, for a total transaction of $109,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,688.66. The trade was a 2.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 135,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $3,118,065.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,456,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,865,340.85. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

