Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.1% of Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $277.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.14 and its 200 day moving average is $257.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.41 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

