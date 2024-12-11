Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.0714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 107.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 196,141 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 68.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 409,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

