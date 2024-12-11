Bank of America Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $96.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33. Sylvamo has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $98.02.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.26. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 534.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,170,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

