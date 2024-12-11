Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.51.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.49. The firm has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

