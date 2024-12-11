Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 680 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.5% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2,577.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 306,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $270.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

