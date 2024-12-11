Bard Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 138.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,228,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after buying an additional 74,537 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ALL opened at $195.06 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $134.17 and a one year high of $209.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.19.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

