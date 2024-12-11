BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Update

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BESIY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1-year low of $105.53 and a 1-year high of $195.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.36.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.08 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 39.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

