Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP Roland Goette Sells 638 Shares

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) EVP Roland Goette sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $139,741.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,949.51. This trade represents a 4.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roland Goette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

On Friday, December 6th, Roland Goette sold 4,483 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.01, for a total transaction of $990,787.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $221.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $249.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 63.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.