BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $75.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

BRBR stock opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. M&G Plc boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 157,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,006.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 338,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

