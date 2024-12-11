Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Short Interest Update

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, an increase of 193.2% from the November 15th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Beneficient Stock Performance

Shares of BENF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. 206,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,445. Beneficient has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beneficient news, major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 188,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $337,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,183 shares in the company, valued at $623,247.57. This represents a 35.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,000. This trade represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,074 shares of company stock valued at $345,688 over the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beneficient

Beneficient Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beneficient stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beneficient ( NASDAQ:BENF Free Report ) by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Beneficient worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

