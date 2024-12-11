BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Trading Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 46,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 74,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

BeWhere Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.63. The company has a market cap of C$61.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

BeWhere Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.