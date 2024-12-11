Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Short Interest Up 75,750.0% in November

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, a growth of 75,750.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.7 days.

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

Shares of BYLOF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.