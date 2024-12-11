Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Short Interest Up 75,750.0% in November

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, a growth of 75,750.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.7 days.
Big Yellow Group Price Performance
Shares of BYLOF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.88.
Big Yellow Group Company Profile
