BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MVF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 233.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

MVF opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

