BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.31 and traded as high as $50.43. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF shares last traded at $50.34, with a volume of 6,333 shares.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALY. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000.

About BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

