Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Shares of BXMT opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 823,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 38,436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $10,656,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 595,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9,068.6% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 458,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 453,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

