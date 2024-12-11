Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Blend Labs worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 6,716,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 2,485,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blend Labs by 57.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 697.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,733,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,337 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 452.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 120,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Winnie Ling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,765.28. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 42,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $213,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,100. This represents a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,838 shares of company stock valued at $812,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.33. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $4.75 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blend Labs from $3.40 to $3.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Blend Labs from $3.25 to $3.85 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

