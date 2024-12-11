Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Short Interest Update

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 417.2% from the November 15th total of 359,600 shares. Currently, 24.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Blue Star Foods Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSFC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 189,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Blue Star Foods has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $8.70.
Blue Star Foods Company Profile
