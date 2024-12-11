Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Short Interest Update

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 417.2% from the November 15th total of 359,600 shares. Currently, 24.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:BSFC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 189,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Blue Star Foods has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meats and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, Lubkin's Coastal Pride, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, TOBC, and Little Cedar Farms brands.

