Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.45. Approximately 4,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Bluerock Homes Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluerock Homes Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Homes Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bluerock Homes Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Bluerock Homes Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Homes Trust by 77.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 41,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Homes Trust

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

