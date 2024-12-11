Bluestem Group Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:BGRP)

Bluestem Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Bluestem Group Stock Performance
Shares of Bluestem Group stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. Bluestem Group has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Bluestem Group
