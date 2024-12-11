Bluestem Group Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:BGRP)

Bluestem Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Bluestem Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bluestem Group stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. Bluestem Group has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Bluestem Group

Bluestem Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers a selection of name-brand, private label, and non-branded merchandise through Internet Websites and catalog serving low to middle income consumers in the United States. It operates through Northstar Portfolio and Orchard Portfolio segments. The Northstar Portfolio segment consists of Fingerhut and Gettington retail brands.

