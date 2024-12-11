BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on PPL (NYSE:PPL)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PPL in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. PPL has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $314,680.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,434 shares in the company, valued at $427,107.90. This represents a 42.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 79,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in PPL by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 15.7% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

