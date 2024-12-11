BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 10,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 67,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.