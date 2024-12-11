BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 10,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 67,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMB. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,513,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 371,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,417 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

