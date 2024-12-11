BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.53 and last traded at C$7.53. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.86.

BOC Aviation Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.02.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating and finance leases, sale and leaseback facilities, engine finance leases, and third-party asset management.

