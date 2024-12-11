Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) were down 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 1,037,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,437,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).
Botswana Diamonds Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.30. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80.
Botswana Diamonds Company Profile
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Botswana Diamonds
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.