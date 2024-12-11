Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) were down 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 1,037,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,437,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.30. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.