Brokerages Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target at $23.50

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

ACVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 111,363 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $2,257,328.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,813,924.82. The trade was a 10.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $37,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,076. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,613 shares of company stock worth $7,518,519 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,655,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,969,000 after purchasing an additional 897,477 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,499,000 after buying an additional 198,228 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,360,000 after acquiring an additional 271,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,516,000 after acquiring an additional 67,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,242,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,918,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

