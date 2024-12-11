Brophy Wealth Management LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 79,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 49,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

