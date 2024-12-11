Brophy Wealth Management LLC Makes New $446,000 Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,109 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 102.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,040,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,630,000 after buying an additional 4,571,757 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,593,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,789,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,968,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,864,000 after buying an additional 235,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,864,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,546,000 after buying an additional 135,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 19.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,254,000 after buying an additional 250,937 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.4 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.36 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

