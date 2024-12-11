Brophy Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock opened at $444.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $418.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.83. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $469.39.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.26 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

