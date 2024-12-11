Brophy Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This represents a 14.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.43 and its 200-day moving average is $97.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.26 and a 52-week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 36.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

