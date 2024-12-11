Brown Financial Advisors Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Brown Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI opened at $796.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $834.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $746.30. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $491.60 and a 1 year high of $896.98.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $770.00.

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

