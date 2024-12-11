Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Up 4,000.0% in November

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$62.42. 15,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,230. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of C$45.83 and a 1-year high of C$68.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.78.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

