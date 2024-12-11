Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Up 4,000.0% in November

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bureau Veritas Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Bureau Veritas stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$62.42. 15,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,230. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of C$45.83 and a 1-year high of C$68.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.78.
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bureau Veritas
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.