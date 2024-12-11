Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRGGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the November 15th total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,784,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BYRG remained flat at 0.00 on Wednesday. Buyer Group International has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.00.

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

