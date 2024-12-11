C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,602,757 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 5,549,880 shares.The stock last traded at $41.86 and had previously closed at $40.52.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on C3.ai from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C3.ai from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

C3.ai Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

