Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. 33,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,971. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

