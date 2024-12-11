Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPZ stock traded up 0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,111. The business has a fifty day moving average of 15.60 and a 200-day moving average of 15.49. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 14.23 and a 52 week high of 16.03.

Insider Activity

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 24,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of 15.41, for a total transaction of 381,227.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.