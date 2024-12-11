Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $75.61 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $72.22 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

