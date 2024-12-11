Cango (NYSE:CANG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 282,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 100,640 shares.The stock last traded at $4.67 and had previously closed at $4.57.

Cango Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Cango

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cango by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cango by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the first quarter worth $150,000. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

